Police ban labour union protest at Pompeii (2) (3)

Pompeii, February 7 - The Naples police department on Tuesday banned a protest march scheduled for February 9 by the UNSA and FLP labour unions representing employees of the Special Superintendency for Pompeii. UNSA Secretary Antonio Pepe and FLP Secretary Nicola Mascolo had requested authorisation for a demonstration in front of each of the site's entrances on the same day as a scheduled visit to Pompeii by European Regional Affairs Commissioner Corina Cretu, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Minister for Territorial Cohesion and the Mezzogiorno, Claudio De Vincenti. The ministers are scheduled to illustrate to the commissioner the state of progress in the part-internationally funded Great Pompeii Project. On January 31 the unions said they were sticking to February 9 as the date for their assembly on an industrial dispute, despite it coinciding with Cretu's visit. Unions said they would also ask police for permission to stage a protest march and hand out leaflets on the dispute. Pompeii Superintendent Massimno Osanna accused the unions of "trying to hold authorities to ransom", a charge the unions rejected as "absurd". Franceschini said Osanna was doing a great job and had his "full" backing. The union meeting with Pompeii staff was initially scheduled for Sunday February 5, when entrance was free, but the unions put it off to avoid disruption to visitors.