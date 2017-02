Pompeii's House of Chaste Lovers to open for St Valentine's

Pompeii, February 7 - Pompeii is to open up the House of the Chaste Lovers for St Valentine's Day. The long-closed domus will be opened specially from February 11 to 14 while 15 photographers extremely popular on social networks will post their snaps using the hashtags #ILovePompeii, #DiscoverPompeii and #CastiAmanti. The House of the Chaste Lovers, named after a fresco it contains, has been undergoing extensive excavation work since 1987.