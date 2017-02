Spread closes at 200.2 amid 'Frexit' jitters

Rome, February 7 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bonds closed on 200.2 points Tuesday, up from 199 points Monday, its highest since February 2014, amid fears of a 'Frexit' threatened by French righting populist leader Marine Le Pen. The yield on the Italian BTP bond edged down from 2.36% to 2.35% amid continued investor concern over populist threats to the EU and the euro.