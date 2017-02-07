Soccer: Leicester back Ranieri despite dismal patch

Rome, February 7 - Leicester City on Tuesday backed coach Claudio Ranieri despite a dismal patch that has seen last season's fairytale champs drop to 16th in the Premiership, one point above the drop zone. "In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its First Team Manager, Claudio Ranieri," a statement from the Foxes said. "While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the Club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges. "The entire Club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead."