18 doctors, health staff probed for clocking-in fraud (2)

Rogliano, February 7 - A Carabinieri investigation into alleged clocking-in fraud has led to 18 doctors and health office workers in the southern town of Rogliano, near Cosenza, being put under investigation, sources said Tuesday. Four of the suspects have been suspended from their posts while the other 14 have to regularly sign in with the authorities. The suspects allegedly did private business during work hours, including shopping and playing on slot machines. The investigation was triggered by complaints about the health staff's conduct, sources said. Police said they had filmed 725 separate incidents on some 6,000 hours of surveillance tape. The Codacons consumer group said: "If it's true they must be fired".

