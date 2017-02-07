Salvini threatens to surround parl'mt over bank decree

Rome, February 7 - Rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday threatened to "surround" parliament unless a banking decree allegedly "helping the usual friends of friends" - a mafia term - was changed. Salvini accused the government led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party of "swindling Italian voters". With the decree, he said, "bankers are saved and the friends of friends are helped. "We want this cleared up. "If they approve the decree as is we will surround this building". Among other things, the League objects to a bailout fund and also to 100 million euros earmarked for the 2020 Ryder Cup.