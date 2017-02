Heart attack discharge man relatives compensated

Naples, February 7 - A court on Tuesday ordered a local health authority to pay 800,000 euros in compensation to the widow and son of a 63-year-old man who died after being discharged from a Naples hospital despite suffering a heart attack in 2011. The man was released despite an "anomalous" ECG and without the Loreto Mare Hospital carrying out standard blood enzyme tests to see if he had had a heart attack, said the campaign group of doctors who supported the relatives' petition. He was soon afterwards admitted to another Naples hospital but died there.