Soccer: Inter lose Brozovic to broken toe (2)

Milan, February 7 - Inter Milan on Tuesday lost Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to a broken toe. In a statement, Inter said "the condition of the Croatia midfielder will be assessed from week to week". The Nerazzurri will already be without Argentina striker and captain Mauro Icardi and Croatia winger Ivan Peresic for two games, both receiving bans for insulting the ref during Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Juventus.