Dead musician was ex-band member - PR officer

(refiling with photo) Rome, February 7 - Piero Petrullo, the musician who committed suicide in Velletri Monday, left the Ladri di Carrozzelle group seven years ago, PR officer Paola Severini Melograni, head of the Angelipress.com agency, said Tuesday. Speaking on behalf of the band, she said the band would dedicate their performance at the Sanremo song fest Saturday to him.