Live crabs 'cellophaned to death' - TV presenter

Rome, February 7 - Live crabs are being "cellophaned to death" in a Rome supermarket chain, TV presenter Licia Colò said Tuesday. Colò said she had would try to "free" three packs of crabs into the sea where she lives and was organising a protest against the chain. "I can only imagine the suffering of those animals, literally sealed alive and condemned to a slow and atrocious death," Colò said on her blog. "What's more, under the gaze of everyone, even children"