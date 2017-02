Sanremo band member kills self (2)

Rome, February 7 - A member of a band set to play at this year's Sanremo song festival was found hanged in his home at Velletri south of Rome Monday, sources said Tuesday. Pietro Petrullo of the Ladri di Carrozelle group killed himself with a cable and a gym machine, police said. The ban were due to perform on Sanremo's closing night Saturday. This year's Sanremo fest opens Tuesday night in the Ligurian seaside resort.