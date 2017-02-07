Rome

Soccer: Stadio Olimpico 'curva' barriers' days numbered

Minister Minniti gives police mandate to find solution

Soccer: Stadio Olimpico 'curva' barriers' days numbered

Rome, February 7 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti has given Police Chief Franco Gabrielli a mandate to find a solution to make it possible to remove the controversial barriers dividing the 'curve' end stands of the Stadio Olimpico in a reasonable time frame, sources said Tuesday. The decision was taken at the end of a security meeting chaired by Minniti and attended by Sports Minister Luca Lotti, Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito and AS Roma Chief Executive Umberto Gandini. The barriers splitting the end stands were installed in 2015 after several episodes of crowd trouble in Rome in recent years. They are hugely unpopular with the 'ultra' hardcore fans of Roma and Lazio, who fill the Curva Sud and Curva Nord respectively and have staged a series of boycotts in protest.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

Oggi l’addio ad Angela Ruberto

Oggi l’addio
ad Angela Ruberto

di Carmelo Colosimo

Investito mentre attraversa, grave 69enne

Investito mentre attraversa, grave 69enne

di Alessandro Tumino

Auto si ribalta in tangenziale

Auto si ribalta in tangenziale

Diciottenne folgorata mentre fa il bagno

Diciottenne folgorata
mentre fa il bagno

di Carmelo Colosimo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33