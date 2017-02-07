Soccer: Stadio Olimpico 'curva' barriers' days numbered

Rome, February 7 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti has given Police Chief Franco Gabrielli a mandate to find a solution to make it possible to remove the controversial barriers dividing the 'curve' end stands of the Stadio Olimpico in a reasonable time frame, sources said Tuesday. The decision was taken at the end of a security meeting chaired by Minniti and attended by Sports Minister Luca Lotti, Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito and AS Roma Chief Executive Umberto Gandini. The barriers splitting the end stands were installed in 2015 after several episodes of crowd trouble in Rome in recent years. They are hugely unpopular with the 'ultra' hardcore fans of Roma and Lazio, who fill the Curva Sud and Curva Nord respectively and have staged a series of boycotts in protest.