Soccer: Berdini says he wants Roma stadium to happen (2)

Rome, February 7 - Rome City Planning Chief Paolo Berdini said Tuesday that Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration wanted plans for AS Roma to build a new stadium to go ahead even though it gave a not-favourable opinion on several aspects of the project last week. "You know perfectly well that I want the stadium to happen so don't tell lies," Berdini told reporters. A campaign for the city to get moving on approving the club's plan for the stadium has gathered steam after Roma captain and former Italy striker Francesco Totti joined in with a tweet. "We want our modern Colosseum, a cutting-edge structure for our fans and all sports enthusiasts!" Totti tweeted with the hashtag #FamoStoStadio - 'let's build this stadium' in Roman dialect. Roma coach Luciano Spalletti jumped in front of Sky TV cameras Sunday to add his voice, using the dialect phrase. "Dear Francesco Totti we are working on it," Raggi responded on Twitter Monday. "#Let'sbuildthisstadium respecting the rules. See you at city hall to talk about it".