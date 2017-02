2 cops get 7 yrs for sharing haul with Roma gang (2)

Milan, February 7 - Cosimo Tropeano and Donato Melella, two policemen arrested in December 2015 for sharing with a Roma gang the proceeds of a series of robberies against passengers at Milan's central rail station, were each sentenced to seven years in jail Tuesday. A Milan court said their ties to the police had been "extinguished". The pair, accused of misappropriation and receiving stolen goods, also demanded money from Roma women, threatening to take away their children. The court also ordered the seizure from each of the officers of 1,500 euros, equal to the sum they pocketed, and banned them from public office for life.