Teramo

Gentiloni visits quake zone, says need to work fast

Premier says institutions must be united

Teramo, February 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni pledged to work for a fast response to the needs of the areas devastated by the recent earthquakes in central Italy as he visted the area Tuesday. "A part of our country has been repeatedly hit in a serious way," Gentiloni said in the Abruzzo city of Teramo. "It is not just an episode but a sequence. This must not crack the cohesion of our community and faith in the future. "But it's necessary to work, and work fast, because it will only be possible to restore faith if the institutions are truly united and rapid". The premier said the government would work to meet mayors' requests for "shock therapy". Earlier, Gentiloni reiterated the government's commitment to keep supporting the central areas hit by the recent series of powerful earthquakes as he started his tour of towns in the Abruzzo region. Gentiloni was stopped by two local people in the town of Montorio al Vomano, Annalida and Pina, who asked him about help for retail businesses and home renovations as they did not want to have to leave. "We'll do it, we'll stay close to you," Gentiloni said. He then shook hands with a group of firefighters. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that more funds were on their way to earthquake zones from the European Union.

