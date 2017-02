Soccer: Pescara fans torch chairman's car

Pescara, February 7 - Fans torched two cars belonging to the chairman of Serie A basement club Pescara overnight after a 6-2 home thrashing by Lazio Sunday left them on nine points from 23 games, four points below second-last Crotone. The chairman, Daniele Sebastiani, was the object of insulting chants and other fan protests before and after Sunday's game. DIGOS security police are probing the incident using CCTV footage.