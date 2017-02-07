Rome

Soccer: Juve in 'big grey area' on 'fan mafia links' (3)

Rome, January 7 - Juventus is in a "big grey area" in a probe into suspected fan links to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, the head of the parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission's Mafia and Sport committee, Marco Di Lello of the Democratic Party (PD), said after hearing Turin prosecutors on the case Tuesday. He said "according to Turin prosecutors Juventus is not the injured party but is not part of the crime either: therefore, there is a big grey area which is exactly the terrain on which the Commission has the duty to investigate, also to then propose regulatory solutions". The assessment the prosecutors made, Di Lello said, "is that to carry forward the case they need elements they have not found in the cases in question. That is an assessment we respect. There is full awareness on the part of Juve management and no harm, no disadvantage: they sold the tickets." Di Lello said the Commission may hear testimony from Juve managers. "We'll decide soon, I've already had some requests," the PD MP said. "I consider Juve a part of our national heritage, and bearing that in mind we want to avoid polemics and instrumentalisation, We have a duty to make sure that opaque zone gets smaller and becomes as white as possible. To make a quip: white or black, but not grey".

