Judge shelves charges against 113 inc. Alemanno (2)

Rome, February 7 - Rome preliminary investigations judge Flavia Costantini on Tuesday shelved all charges against 113 people under investigation in the so-called Capital Mafia probes into a crime syndicate that muscled in on city contracts and involved elected officials, businessmen and mobsters in the Italian capital. Former Rome mayor Gianni Alemanno, Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and former cabinet chief Maurizio Venafro are among the 113 - though the main corruption charges remain against Alemanno. A number of charges were also dropped against defendants who are currently under trial as part of the probes, including central figures like Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi, accused of running the network, and former Rome council assembly president Mirko Coratti. Charges against Ernesto Diotallevi, Luca Parnasi, Gennaro Mokbel, Eugenio Patané, Alessandro Cochi were shelved. The charge of mafia association was dropped against Alemanno but he is still on trial for corruption and illegal funding.