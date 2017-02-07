Need to work fast, Gentiloni in quake-hit Abruzzo

Teramo, February 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni pledged to work for a fast response to the needs of the areas devastated by the recent earthquakes in central Italy. "A part of our country has been repeatedly hit in a serious way," Gentiloni said in the Abruzzo city of Teramo. "It is not just an episode but a sequence. This must not crack the cohesion of our community and faith in the future. But it's necessary to work, and work fast, because it will only be possible to restore faith if the institutions are truly united and rapid".