CGIL's Camusso blasts public-sector dismissal plans

Ancona, February 7 - Susanna Camusso, the head of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, on Tuesday blasted the new measures to make it easier to fire public-sector workers announced by the government at the weekend. "There's nothing new," said Camusso. "It seems the usual easy way out. When they don't have proposals, they try to intervene in the civil service by calling for dismissals. It's a refrain we've been hearing for a long time".