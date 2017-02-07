Milan

Milan Court rules Mayor Sala eligible for election (2)

Petition presented by citizens

Milan Court rules Mayor Sala eligible for election (2)

Milan, February 7 - A civil court in Milan on Tuesday ruled that Mayor Giuseppe Sala was eligible to run for office and subsequently get elected. Judge Paola Gandolfi rejected a case presented by a group of citizens, who were sentenced to pay the legal fees for the city of Milan and Sala, who won city elections last June at the helm of a center-left ticket. A Milan judge in January granted a prosecutor's request to extend by six months a probe into a major contract for Milan Expo 2015 in which Sala is under investigation with six others. The mayor briefly suspended himself in December after it emerged he was under investigation in relation to the Piastra project to create the platform on which the Expo pavilions were built. He has denied any wrongdoing. Another Milan judge last month shelved a probe into Sala for suspected fraud on commemorative coins for the 2015 Milan Expo, of which he was CEO and commissioner.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

Oggi l’addio ad Angela Ruberto

Oggi l’addio
ad Angela Ruberto

di Carmelo Colosimo

Investito mentre attraversa, grave 69enne

Investito mentre attraversa, grave 69enne

di Alessandro Tumino

Auto si ribalta in tangenziale

Auto si ribalta in tangenziale

Diciottenne folgorata mentre fa il bagno

Diciottenne folgorata
mentre fa il bagno

di Carmelo Colosimo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive