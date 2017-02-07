Milan Court rules Mayor Sala eligible for election (2)

Milan
07/02/2017
Milan, February 7 - A civil court in Milan on Tuesday ruled that Mayor Giuseppe Sala was eligible to run for office and subsequently get elected. Judge Paola Gandolfi rejected a case presented by a group of citizens, who were sentenced to pay the legal fees for the city of Milan and Sala, who won city elections last June at the helm of a center-left ticket. A Milan judge in January granted a prosecutor's request to extend by six months a probe into a major contract for Milan Expo 2015 in which Sala is under investigation with six others. The mayor briefly suspended himself in December after it emerged he was under investigation in relation to the Piastra project to create the platform on which the Expo pavilions were built. He has denied any wrongdoing. Another Milan judge last month shelved a probe into Sala for suspected fraud on commemorative coins for the 2015 Milan Expo, of which he was CEO and commissioner.
