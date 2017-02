Israel no longer isolated, ambassador tells ANSA

Rome, February 7 - Israeli Ambassador to Rome Ofer Sachs told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday that "Israel is no longer isolated" following the Knesset's decision to legalise a large number of settlements in Palestinian territory. "We have seen in the past that Israel is a country that respects the law and the legal framework," he added stressing that the "process is still taking place". "There will be strong criticism but we don't agree on everything, even with our closest friends in the USA and Europe," Sachs said.