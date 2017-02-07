Generali doesn't need to defend itself - Gross-Pietro (2)

Milan, February 7 - Italy's top insurer Generali has "nothing to defend itself against", the President of Intesa Sanpaolo bank Gian Maria Gross-Pietro said Tuesday. Gross-Pietro also said the bank would make public a potential "evaluation of opportunity" regarding "combinations with Generali" and that the market would then be able to judge. "What we saw and what was communicated is that Generali bought 3% of our rights to vote", he said, adding that "they are not the only institutional investors who have not only bought rights to vote but also shares in our capital". Generali, whose biggest investor is Mediobanca, bought a 3% stake in Intesa last month, reportedly to fend off unwanted interest from the bank. The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina, said Friday that the bank is considering a potential takeover of the insurance company, provided the deal complies with its strategic plans. The bank also released a statement last week saying a potential merger was only a "case study" being examined as one of the options for growth being considered by Intesa. The bank, Italy's second-largest by assets, on Friday reported net profit in the quarter of 776 million euros from 13 million over the same period last year.