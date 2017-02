Spread rise 'rude' reminder on debt - Padoan

Rome, February 7 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that recent rise in the bond spread to around the 200-points mark showed that Italy cannot afford to let up on efforts to reduces it public debt of over two trillion euros. "The last few days and hours remind us in a rude way that a country with a high debt cannot fail to deal with bringing it down," Padoan said. "Debt-reduction remains a central goal for the government".