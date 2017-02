Gentiloni visits quake zone, pledges support

Montorio al Vomano, February 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni reiterated the government's commitment to keep supporting the central areas hit by a recent series of powerful earthquakes as he started a tour of towns on Abruzzo on Tuesday. Gentiloni was stopped by two local people in the town of Montorio al Vomano, Annalida and Pina, who asked him about help for retail businesses and home renovations as they did not want to have to leave. "We'll do it, we'll stay close to you," Gentiloni said. He then shook hands with a group of firefighters.