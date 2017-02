Romeo probed for complicity in abuse of office

Rome, February 6 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's former cabinet chief, Salvatore Romeo, has been formally placed under investigation by Rome prosecutors on charges of complicity in abuse of office, sources said. Romeo has been summoned by prosecutors Paolo Ielo and Francesco Dall'Olio to be questioned this week in relation to a probe on Raggi's appointments as mayor, according to investigative sources late Monday. The former cabinet chief recently made headlines for taking out life-insurance policies in which Raggi is the beneficiary although prosecutors have said this issue is not criminally relevant for the mayor.