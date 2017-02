Spread crosses 200 points mark again

Rome, February 7 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP State bond and the German Bund crossed the 200-basis points mark again on Tuesday, with investors spooked about France's possible exit from the eurozone and the EU if Marine Le Pen wins the presidential elections there. The spread climbed to 203 points, the highest level since February 2014, before dropping back to 198 points with a yield of 2.32%. The spread closed at 199 points on Monday.