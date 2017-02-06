Don't lose sense of limits Mattarella tells judges (2)

Rome
Rome, February 6 - President Sergio Mattarella told young magistrates at the presidential palace Monday that "you must never lose a sense of your own limits, above all institutional". He told them to "beware the subtle conditioning of the perception of the importance of one's role," adding "I say that above all to myself". In his position as president, Mattarella is titular head of the judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). Mattarella told the apprentice magistrates that they should "only be conditioned by the law". Recalling his past as a Constitutional Court justice, Mattarella stressed the fundamental importance of "dialectic" among various views. He also said magistrates should be aware of their responsibilities towards the community, and urged prosecutors and judges to avoid an "arbitrary" protection of their autonomy. He said that without justice, however, there could be neither "dignity not democracy".
