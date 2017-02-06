Rome

Don't lose sense of limits Mattarella tells judges (2)

Beware 'conditioning' of one's own perceived importance

Don't lose sense of limits Mattarella tells judges (2)

Rome, February 6 - President Sergio Mattarella told young magistrates at the presidential palace Monday that "you must never lose a sense of your own limits, above all institutional". He told them to "beware the subtle conditioning of the perception of the importance of one's role," adding "I say that above all to myself". In his position as president, Mattarella is titular head of the judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). Mattarella told the apprentice magistrates that they should "only be conditioned by the law". Recalling his past as a Constitutional Court justice, Mattarella stressed the fundamental importance of "dialectic" among various views. He also said magistrates should be aware of their responsibilities towards the community, and urged prosecutors and judges to avoid an "arbitrary" protection of their autonomy. He said that without justice, however, there could be neither "dignity not democracy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Oggi l’addio ad Angela Ruberto

Oggi l’addio
ad Angela Ruberto

di Carmelo Colosimo

Diciottenne folgorata mentre fa il bagno

Diciottenne folgorata
mentre fa il bagno

di Carmelo Colosimo

Un destino crudele ha unito le due cugine per sempre

Un destino crudele ha unito le due cugine per sempre

di Franco Perdichizzi

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

E' di Letojanni uno degli eroi di Rigopiano

E' di Letojanni uno degli eroi
di Rigopiano

di Gaetano Rammi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive