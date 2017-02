Tennis: Fognini beats Pella to put Italy into Davis QF (2)

Rome, February 6 - Italy's Fabio Fognini beat Argentina's Guido Pella 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 in Buenos Aires Monday to secure the winning point in the Argentina-Italy rubber and put the Azzurri through to a Davis Cup quarter-final against Belgium. Italy will vie for a place in the semi-finals in Belgium from April 7 to 9. Here's a look at the QF line-up: Belgium-Italy Australia-United States France-GB Serbia-Spain