Rome

Ready for all talks respecting rules - Renzi (2)

PD voters don't deserve daily feuding

Ready for all talks respecting rules - Renzi (2)

Rome, February 6 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday confirmed a meeting of the party executive for February 13 and said "we are ready for any public and democratic talks respectful of the rules and the internal Statute." He said "accepting the rules and the result of a congress and primaries is the first step towards respecting the community". Renzi said "I think that PD voters don't deserve the continuous polemics, threats of splitting, and constant fighting of those who shoot point-blank every day". The former premier, who resigned after defeat in a Constitutional reform referendum in December, said last week he would grant an internal opposition's request for a party congress and primaries ahead of fresh elections, for which he had been pressing at the risk of causing a split. Renzi's top touted rival in future primaries, Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano, responded Monday by claiming that Renzi's concessions were empty and that he, Emiliano, was "very saddened at the way Renzi has to personalise everything".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Oggi l’addio ad Angela Ruberto

Oggi l’addio
ad Angela Ruberto

di Carmelo Colosimo

Diciottenne folgorata mentre fa il bagno

Diciottenne folgorata
mentre fa il bagno

di Carmelo Colosimo

Un destino crudele ha unito le due cugine per sempre

Un destino crudele ha unito le due cugine per sempre

di Franco Perdichizzi

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso

di Alessandro Tumino

E' di Letojanni uno degli eroi di Rigopiano

E' di Letojanni uno degli eroi
di Rigopiano

di Gaetano Rammi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive