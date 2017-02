Car occupants rescued as Sarno floods Pompei streets (2)

Pompeii (Naples), February 8 - Firefighters were forced to rescue the occupants of three cars Monday after the Sarno river broke its banks at Pompei, the modern Italian town close to the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. A small dinghy was required to rescue an elderly couple. In Pompeii, Via Ripuaria has been closed to traffic and will remain so until the water levels goes down. Inhabitants of the area have been isolated. Small businesses near the river have suffered damage. Some 155 people were killed when the Sarno broke its banks inland south of Naples in 1998.