Fresh case of patient treated on floor, in Naples (2)

Naples, February 6 - Monday saw a fresh case of a patient treated on the floor because of a lack of stretchers in a Campania hospital. After two cases in Nola last month, this time a woman in a wheelchair fainted and was revived on the floor in Naples' S.Giovanni Bosco Hospital, Green regional councillor Emilio Borrelli told reporters. "The new stretchers have been blocked for three months at the frontier with Croatia," he said. "In November the hospital management requested the purchase of 20 stretchers and 10 wheelchairs for the ER, but the goods have been inexplicably blocked at Italy's frontier with Croatia".