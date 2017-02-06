Rome

Lutherans invite pope for 500th anniversary of Reformation

To celebrate alongside Catholics and Evangelicals in Germany

Rome, February 6 - Pope Francis has been invited to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with the German Lutheran Church. Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chairperson of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), made the announcement in a press conference after meeting the pope on Monday with a ecumenical delegation that included Cardinal Reinhard Marx, bishop of Munich and head of the German Episcopal Conference. "The pope did not respond," Marx said, "but looked with benevolence on the invitation. This is the first time that an invitation is addressed to the pope by the Evangelical Church of Germany, while I had previously invited him to come." For the first time, the German Catholic Church will be celebrating the anniversary of Luther's reform on this, its 500 anniversary, alongside the Lutheran and Evangelical Churches. In October, Pope Francis took part in a joint commemoration in Lund, Sweden.

