Milan bourse closes 2.2% down (3)

Milan, February 6 - Dragged down by the financial sector, the Milan bourse closed 2.2% down Monday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 18,693 points. UniCredit led the fall by dropping 6.8% on the first day of its 13-billion-euro capital call. European stocks were hit Monday by French rightist populist leader Marine Le Pen's threat to leave the EU in a so-called 'Frexit' Frankfurt lost 1.2%, Paris 0.98% and London 0.22%. The markets were not lifted by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, who warned against US President Donald Trump's much-trumpeted protectionism and dismantling financial rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.