Carrefour to lay off 500 employees in Italy

Turin, February 6 - The French multinational retailer Carrefour has begun redundancy procedures for 500 workers of 57 of its hypermarkets in Italy. The announcement came from trade unions, which intend to ask for a meeting with the company as soon as possible to discuss its business plan. A timeline of 45 days will be allowed to meet a union agreement for the redundancies, with 30 more days at the ministerial level. Assemblies with workers are expected to be held in the coming days. Carrefour hypermarkets in Trofarello and Borgomanero in the Piedmont region and one in Pontecagnano in the Campania region are expected to close.