Spread closes at 199 amid 'Frexit' jitters

Rome, February 6 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bonds closed on 199 points Monday, its highest since February 2014, amid fears of a 'Frexit' threatened by French righting populist leader Marine Le Pen and populist threats to other upcoming European elections. Earlier the spread had been above 200 points, from 184 at Friday's close. The yield on the Italian BTP bond surged from 2.25% to 2.36% amid growing investor concern over the populist threats to the EU and the euro. The Milan bourse closed down 2.2% amid the market uncertainty, with bank stocks plummeting and UniCredit 6.8% off on the first day of its 13-billion-euro capital hike.