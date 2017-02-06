Ready for all talks respecting rules - Renzi (2)

Rome, February 6 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday confirmed a meeting of the party executive for February 13 and said "we are ready for any public and democratic talks respectful of the rules and the internal Statute." He said "accepting the rules and the result of a congress and primaries is the first step towards respecting the community". Renzi said "I think that PD voters don't deserve the continuous polemics, threats of splitting, and constant fighting of those who shoot point-blank every day". The former premier, who resigned after defeat in a Constitutional reform referendum in December, said last week he would grant an internal opposition's request for a party congress and primaries ahead of fresh elections, for which he had been pressing at the risk of causing a split.