Milan bourse closes 2.2% down (2)

Milan, February 6 - Dragged down by the financial sector, the Milan bourse closed 2.2% down Monday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 18,693 points. UniCredit led the fall by dropping 6.8% on the first day of its 13-billion-euro capital call. Stocks were hit Monday by French rightist leader Marine Le Pen's threat to leave the euro. European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned against US President Donald Trump's much-trumpeted protectionism and dismantling financial rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.