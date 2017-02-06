Grillo lists 43 Raggi successes (3)

Rome, February 6 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday listed the "most important 43 successes" of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and her executive in their first seven months. Among the achievements he cited were the fight against illegal licences and buildings, the approval of the city budget, an improvement in conditions on the city's outskirts and the delivery of 15 tonnes of hay to the quake-hit village of Accumoli. Grillo said "we threw ourselves whole-heartedly into this adventure and, despite the difficulties, we are starting to change the city. These are not words, they are facts." He said the M5S was "running the most beautiful city in the world and we're proud to do so. We found the capital devastated but we didn't take fright". Grillo has defended Raggi, who is under investigation for suspected abuse of office and making false statements in an appointments probe.