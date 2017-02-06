Grillo lists 43 Raggi successes (2)

Rome

Rome, February 6 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday listed the "most important 43 successes" of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and her executive in their first seven months. He said "we threw ourselves whole-heartedly into this adventure and, despite the difficulties, we are starting to change the city. These are not words, they are facts." Grillo said the M5S was "running the most beautiful city in the world and we're proud to do so. We found the capital devastated but we didn't take fright". Grillo has defended Raggi who is under investigation for suspected abuse of office and making false statements in an appointments probe.

