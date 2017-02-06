Grillo lists 43 Raggi successes (2)

Rome
06/02/2017
Rome, February 6 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday listed the "most important 43 successes" of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and her executive in their first seven months. He said "we threw ourselves whole-heartedly into this adventure and, despite the difficulties, we are starting to change the city. These are not words, they are facts." Grillo said the M5S was "running the most beautiful city in the world and we're proud to do so. We found the capital devastated but we didn't take fright". Grillo has defended Raggi who is under investigation for suspected abuse of office and making false statements in an appointments probe.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Oggi l’addio
ad Angela Ruberto
di Carmelo Colosimo
Diciottenne folgorata
mentre fa il bagno
di Carmelo Colosimo
Un destino crudele ha unito le due cugine per sempre
di Franco Perdichizzi
Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso
di Alessandro Tumino
E' di Letojanni uno degli eroi
di Rigopiano
di Gaetano Rammi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online