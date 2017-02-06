Protectionism, easing of financial rules a concern - Draghi (2)

Brussels, February 6 - Protectionism and the easing of financial regulations are a concern, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Monday, warning of the possible effects of US President Donald Trump's policies. Saying he could not comment on a multi-speed Europe as hinted at by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Draghi also said the euro was "irrevocable". "We view with concern announcements of potential protectionist measures", answering a question on a possible return to protectionism at a global level. "The EU was created on the basis of free trade," he recalled, adding that "we will have to judge when we see what has been announced". Draghi said"the idea of repeating the conditions that led to the financial crisis are a very worrying thing" and the "last thing we need is a loosening of the rules," referring to US intentions to change the rules for the financial sector. "The fact that we have not seen risks to financial stability develop is a reward for the actions undertaken by regulators and lawmakers since the explosion of the crisis," he stressed. Draghi said the euro was "irrevocable" and said talk of a multi-speed Europe, raised at last week's Malta summit by Merkel, "is a concept that has been merely hinted at, on which I'm not able to make any comment, at least at the moment". He said it was "not clear" what was said at the summit. Draghi also hit back at criticism from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble by saying "we are not currency manipulators". Draghi said "the monetary policies enacted reflect the different positions in the economic cycle of the eurozone and the USA". He recalled that in 2013 the euro/dollar exchange rate was 1.40 and Germany already had a trade surplus of 6% with the US back then. Draghi said that "contrary to a widespread perception, the economic conditions of the eurozone have steadily improved" and "the risks for eurozone forecasts...are prevalently linked to global factors". He said December ECB decisions "define a balance between our growing confidence" on eurozone prospects and "at the same time, the lack of a clear sign of convergence of inflation rates". The "resistant recovery" with per-capita eurozone GDP rising 3% in the last two years, economic sentiment at its highest in five years and unemployment at 9.6%, the lowest since May 2009, "are steps in the right direction but only the first steps," Draghi said, saying "we must continue on this road". Draghi said monetary decisions taken in December "are the right ones in the current context". The benefits of the ECB's monetary policy "clearly outdo the potential side effects," which are "better addressed, if necessary, via other policies," Draghi told the EP. He stressed that the ECB's actions had been "key in sustaining the ongoing recovery" and that, "our measures played a key role in preserving eurozone stability, and that includes financial stability". The Maastricht Treaty was a "brave decision" that "marked a new stage in the process of European integration," Draghi told the EP on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the treaty. "With the single currency we forged bonds that survived the worst economic crisis since the Second World War," he added, saying "it is easy to underestimate the force of this commitment," which "kept us together for 60 years, in difficult times".