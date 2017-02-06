Steps in right direction but only the first - Draghi (2)

Brussels

December monetary decisions were right

Brussels, February 6 - The "resistant recovery" with per-capita eurozone GDP rising 3% in the last two years, economic sentiment at its highest in five years and unemployment at 9.6%, the lowest since May 2009, "are steps in the right direction but only the first steps," European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament Monday, saying "we must continue on this road". Draghi said monetary decisions taken in December "are the right ones in the current context". The benefits of the ECB's monetary policy "clearly outdo the potential side effects," which are "better addressed, if necessary, via other policies," Draghi told the EP. He stressed that the ECB's actions had been "key in sustaining the ongoing recovery" and that, "our measures played a key role in preserving eurozone stability, and that includes financial stability". The Maastricht Treaty was a "brave decision" that "marked a new stage in the process of European integration," Draghi told the EP on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the treaty. "With the single currency we forged bonds that survived the worst economic crisis since the Second World War," he added, saying "it is easy to underestimate the force of this commitment," which "kept us together for 60 years, in difficult times".

