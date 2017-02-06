Italian producer Giorgio Moroder chairs Sanremo expert jury

Sanremo

Sanremo, February 6 - Italian producer, songwriter, performer and DJ Giorgio Moroder is chairman of the jury of experts at this year's Sanremo Song Festival that opens in the Ligurian seaside town on February 7, artistic director and presenter Carlo Conti announced Monday. The jury also includes Linus, Andrea Morricone, Rita Pavone, Paolo Genovese, Violante Placido, Greta Menchi and Giorgia Surina. Conti also said German producer and DJ Robin Schulz, author of the hit Prayer in C, would be among the guests at the five-day televised festival. Conti's co-presenter, reality talent show queen Maria De Filippi, said that she had been "overwhelmed" by the media attention in the run-up to Sanremo despite her long experience in TV. She also confirmed that she would be co-hosting for free, insisting that she has "never" been paid for a guest appearance. "Here (at Sanremo) I am not exactly a guest...but when I arrived the work of defining the programme had already been done....That is why my guest conduct applies," De Filippi said. "The day after the festival I don't think I will feel responsible for the audience figures, for better or worse," she added. The Sanremo Song Festival runs February 7-11 at the Ariston Theatre in Sanremo.

