Rugby: 'Change mentality' says O'Shea after Wales loss

Rome, February 6 - Italy must change their mentality, coach Conor o'Shea said after Sunday's 33-7 defeat to Wales in Rome that saw the Azzurri ship 30 unanswered points in the second half after leading 7-3 at the break. "We have a great challenge to change much of our mentality, out discipline broke down in the second half," said O'Shea, who stressed "we were the better side in the first half". O'Shea and captain Sergio Parisse complained that Italy conceded 15 penalties to Wales' five but did not explicitly blame English ref JP Doyle. "It's impossible to win if you only have five penalties to your opponents' 15," said O'Shea, while Parisse said "I couldn't do more than try to put a bit of pressure on the ref". Italy continue their Six Nations campaign, their first under O'Shea, against Ireland in Rome next Saturday.