Italian cop killer dies in British jail (2)

London, February 6 - A 50-year-old man of Italian origin, Stefano Brizzi, has been found dead in a British jail after being convicted of murdering and dismembering a police officer. The body of Brizzi, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for murdering 59-year-old Gordon Semple, was found at Belmarsh Prison, south London on Sunday. Brizzi lured Semple to his flat for a gay encounter before strangling him, dismembering his body and attempting to dissolve it in a bath of acid. He was also accused of eating parts of Semple's body. Media reports that Brizzi committed suicide have not been confirmed by the authorities. Brizzi admitted to trying to hide Semple's body, copying a scene from the TV show Breaking Bad, while asserting that he did not kill the victim, saying he was strangled during an erotic game that went wrong.