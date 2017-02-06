Rome

8 of 10 kids say cyberbullying OK

'Verbal aggression not serious', physical appearance mocked

Rome, February 6 - Eight out of 10 Italian teens say cyberbullying is OK, according to a survey commissioned by the MOIGE Italian parents' group and published Monday. "Verbal aggression is not serious," they said in the report compiled by Rome's La Sapienza University with the support of the Italian police force, the Vodafone Italia Foundation and the Trend Micro think tank, who have teamed up to advocate a "responsible" use of the Internet. Seven out of 10 of those who admitted to cyberbullying said they mocked their victims' physical appearance, clothing and behaviour and were convinced that such taunts would have no effect on their targets. The report spurred several MPs to urge parliament to speed passage of a bill against cyberbullying.

