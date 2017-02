Italian cop killer dies in British jail

London, February 6 - A 50-year-old man of Italian origin, Stefano Brizzi, has been found dead in a British jail after being convicted of murdering and dismembering a police officer. The body of Brizzi, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for murdering 59-year-old Gordon Semple, was found at Belmarsh Prison, south London. Brizzi lured Semple to his flat for a gay encounter before strangling him, dismembering his body and attempting to dissolve it in a bath of acid. He was also accused of eating parts of Semple's body. Media reports that Brizzi committed suicide have not been confirmed.