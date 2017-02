Bomb scare in Sanremo (2)

Sanremo, February 6 - A suspect package sparked a bomb scare in Sanremo on the eve of the annual song festival Monday. It ended when the package was found to contain leaflets addressed to the editor of a local online daily. The cardboard box was left in a flower-bed outside the Palafiori, the site of collateral events, about 200 metres from the Ariston theatre where the fest takes place. The annual extravaganza, one of the top-rating TV shows in Italy, runs February 7-11 in the Ligurian Riviera resort.