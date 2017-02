UniCredit shares slide at launch of capital hike

Milan, February 6 - UniCredit lost ground in early trading on the Milan stock exchange after launching its 13 billion euro capital increase on Monday. Shares in Italy's second biggest lender dropped 3.66% to 12.63 euros and rights plunged 10.19% to 11.71 euros. "We expect shares to come under pressure with the start of the capital hike," analysts said. UniCredit is one of several Italian banks seeking to shore up their finances. The 13-billion euro capital increase - the biggest in the history of the Milan bourse - was approved by shareholders in January.