8 children die in Land of Fires in 20 days

Naples
06/02/2017
Naples, February 6 - Some eight children have died from cancer in the last 20 days because they lived in the so-called Terra dei Fuochi (Land of Fires) in the area between Naples and Caserta in the southern Campania region that has been dogged with mafia-related waste fires over the last few years, victims' mothers said on Monday. The children were aged between seven months and 11 years. "These children will never rest in peace. For them there is no justice," the mothers said. Last year former premier Matteo Renzi pledged to clean up the Land of Fires, where the local Camorra has deeply infiltrated the rubbish collection industry. Its illegal dumps and uncontrolled burning of waste and other toxic materials have been blamed for unusually high levels of cancer and other diseases linked to pollution.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Oggi l’addio
ad Angela Ruberto
di Carmelo Colosimo
Diciottenne folgorata
mentre fa il bagno
di Carmelo Colosimo
Un destino crudele ha unito le due cugine per sempre
di Franco Perdichizzi
Quei ragazzi, di notte, nell’inferno di Maregrosso
di Alessandro Tumino
E' di Letojanni uno degli eroi
di Rigopiano
di Gaetano Rammi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online