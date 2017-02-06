8 children die in Land of Fires in 20 days

Naples, February 6 - Some eight children have died from cancer in the last 20 days because they lived in the so-called Terra dei Fuochi (Land of Fires) in the area between Naples and Caserta in the southern Campania region that has been dogged with mafia-related waste fires over the last few years, victims' mothers said on Monday. The children were aged between seven months and 11 years. "These children will never rest in peace. For them there is no justice," the mothers said. Last year former premier Matteo Renzi pledged to clean up the Land of Fires, where the local Camorra has deeply infiltrated the rubbish collection industry. Its illegal dumps and uncontrolled burning of waste and other toxic materials have been blamed for unusually high levels of cancer and other diseases linked to pollution.